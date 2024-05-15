NO NOOKIE : WIFE POURS COOKING OIL ON HUBBY

A Shurugwi woman who allegedly had frequent fights with her husband for starving her of sex was remanded in prison after she poured hot cooking oil on the spouse.

Chiedza Tototai who is facing domestic violence charges was heard telling those close to her that her husband was always cosy with the first wife.

On the fateful day, Tototai (43) of Village 2 Rentfontein Ruchanyu area in Shurugwi had an altercation with her husband Sheperd Gwenzi (40) while they were in bed at 6am. An agitated Tototai woke up and went to a hut nearby where she boiled cooking oil in a pot and returned and poured it into her husband’s face.

In court Tototai said she boiled the cooking oil to bake buns and when they had a misunderstanding the pot mistakenly turned over spilling oil onto her husband.

It was however queried in court how the pot got to the bedroom since the kitchen and the bedroom were separate buildings and were a distance apart.

Magistrate Sithabile Zungula remanded the accused in prison. Prosecutor Kwanele Njini said that the incident happened on May 4, 2024.

The complainant suffered burns in his face and upper part of the body and is admitted at Shurugwi District Hospital. Masvingo Mirror