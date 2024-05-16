FAMILY OF FOUR PERISHES IN BOTEREKWA ACCIDENT

A family of four, a father, his two children and his brother’s child died on the spot last Monday after a Toyota Wish they boarded from Zvishavane to Harare swerved off the road at Boterekwa escarpments in Shurugwi and hit a tree.

Sources said that the driver of the vehicle who survived the accident was speeding. They were eight passengers in the vehicle and the injured were taken to hospital. The accident happened at a black spot notoriously referred to as the Butcher.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident which happened at around 6pm.

The deceased are Tinashe Mapholisa, Thabani Mapholisa, Shalom Mapholisa and their father Trymore Mapholisa (47). Masvingo Mirror