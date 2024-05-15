WE WILL GIVE US$20 CASH TO URBAN POOR FAMILIES : GOVT

The Zimbabwean government has announced plans to disburse US$20 cash payouts to vulnerable urban families struggling with food insecurity.
This initiative comes in response to the findings of the
2024 Urban Livelihoods Assessment conducted by the Zimbabwe Livelihoods
Assessment Committee (ZimLAC) which identified 1.7 million people in urban
areas requiring drought assistance this year.
Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, July
Moyo, told journalists in Bulawayo on Wednesday that vulnerable urban families
will receive US$13 or US$20 in local ZiG equivalent, depending on their needs
assessment.
The social welfare minister said the Urban Livelihoods
Assessment for 2024 conducted by the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee
(ZimLAC) confirmed that 1.7 million in urban areas require drought assistance
this year.
Moyo said his ministry will work with the Office of
Provincial Affairs and Devolution in Bulawayo Metropolitan and all government
departments.
“We are organising the selection process so that we start
immediately and we assist our people who are vulnerable and who need this
livelihood to sustain themself,” Moyo said.
Moyo said the government was confident that the market –
such as millers and shops – had enough food for people to buy.
“Last year we allowed the importation of food by the
private sector. They have enough wheat or through contract farming. That’s why
we are giving cash. We are in a multi-currency that’s why we quoted in the US
but we are most likely going to give them ZiG cash.”
If the millers and shops run out of commodities, the
minister said the government’s strategic grain reserve, Isiphala Senkosi or
Zhunde Ramambo, has enough food to complement them.
Moyo added that the government approved a humanitarian
appeal of food worth US$2 billion, which prompted the United Nations (UN)
system to create a humanitarian appeal where every UN agency such as the World
Food Programme, UNICEF, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and others step in.
“When you have a drought everyone is affected, it’s not
only food insecurity, there is a problem with water, energy – Kariba Dam levels
are low so our energy problems are looked at. There is Gender Based Violence,
we need to feed children in primary and secondary so that they don’t have
stunting and malnutrition. All this is in the appeal both by the president and
in the flash appeal,” he said.
As to when the cash transfers will start, the minister said
they would soon embark on the screening exercise.
“When ZIMLAC for rural areas came out, we did a quick
screening exercise where each one of the over 35 000 village heads convened
meetings to screen and see what families needed. Now we are in a position where 6.1 million
people in rural areas are being given food.”
Moyo said the government had mapped up a planning system
where they assessed the amount of grain available at each Grain Marketing Board
depot.
“We want to see which depot has enough food in the
district, which depot can transport food to another depot that has less. All
that plan requires that the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and
transporters – public and private as well as those willing to help us are
mobilised so that we can move this food,” he said. CITE
0 comments:
Post a Comment