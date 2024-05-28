MUPFUMI GRANTED BAIL

Mutare businessman Esau Mupfumi has been granted US$1 000 bail by a magistrate. He has been charged with incitement to commit public violence following violent clashes over bus loading bays in Mutare.

The State did not oppose bail saying Mupfumi was not a flight risk as he was a businessman of repute. The court heard that Mupfumi and Mukumba bus company touts clashed at the Old Harare Rank and Mudzviti Rank.

Mupfumi’s rank marshal was attacked with machetes, sjamboks, golf clubs and knives by rank marshals belonging to Mukumba Brothers. Mupfumi then ordered his touts to retaliate, leading to more violence.