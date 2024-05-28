ROBBERS HIT AFDIS DEPOT, FLEE WITH US$18K

Afdis depot in Kwekwe was raided by four armed robbers who fled with US$18 000.

The Midweek Watch reports that the suspects disarmed a service pistol belonging to Tsungai Marariromba who was on duty at the depot during the wee hours of Africa Day.

The four, who are still on the run went on to tie Marariromba’s legs and hands using shoelaces before they force marched the company driver to the guard room.

They tied the driver’s hands and legs with shoelaces and left one of the intruders guarding the two, while the other three proceeded to break the manager’s door using an iron bar.

After gaining entry into the office, they blasted the safe and “took cash amounting to US$18 000 and went away,” said Midlands province police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.