ROBBERS HIT AFDIS DEPOT, FLEE WITH US$18K

Afdis depot in Kwekwe was raided by four armed robbers who fled with US$18 000.
The Midweek Watch reports that the suspects disarmed a
service pistol belonging to Tsungai Marariromba who was on duty at the depot
during the wee hours of Africa Day.
The four, who are still on the run went on to tie
Marariromba’s legs and hands using shoelaces before they force marched the
company driver to the guard room.
They tied the driver’s hands and legs with shoelaces and
left one of the intruders guarding the two, while the other three proceeded to
break the manager’s door using an iron bar.
After gaining entry into the office, they blasted the safe
and “took cash amounting to US$18 000 and went away,” said Midlands province
police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.
