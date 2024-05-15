MENTALLY ILL WOMAN KILLS MOTHER

Police in Murehwa have arrested a mentally challenged woman in connection with the murder of her mother.
Police in Murehwa have arrested a mentally challenged woman
in connection with the murder of her mother.
Two days later and in the afternoon, Rowesai was seen at
her homestead doing some laundry by her cousin, Christina Magama (55). Maradza
was at home too. The next day, another villager, Norest Chimhanga passed
through Rowesai’s homestead and noticed that the main door was broken. He
became curious and went into the house to check what had happened.
He peeped into Rowesai’s bedroom and saw her lifeless body
on the floor. Maradza was seated next to her mother’s lifeless body.
Chimhanga then notified Magama and also reported the matter
to the police, who attended the scene. The police observed that the deceased’s
body, which had bruises all over, was facing upwards
The bruises were mainly concentrated on the right side of
the neck and blood was coming out of her mouth. No weapon was recovered at the
scene.
The incident was confirmed by the provincial police
spokesperson for Mashonaland East, Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi.
Maradza was quizzed by the police and she revealed that she
was the one who had killed Rowesai. She was arrested immediately.
The deceased’s body was taken to Murehwa Hospital awaiting
postmortem. Investigations were in progress. NEW ZIANA
0 comments:
Post a Comment