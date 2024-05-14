LETS TELL OUR OWN STORIES, SAYS GRACE MUGABE

Former First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe says Africans must tell their own stories to avoid distortions of their history.
She spoke after she toured the Liberation City housing the
Museum of African Liberation in Harare. She said she will add the late
president and national hero, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s artefacts to the
collection.
Former First Lady Grace Mugabe says the Liberation of African Museum in Warren Park Harare was a critical platform to correct distorted African history. She says the Mugabe family will sit and decide on the memorabilia to bring to the museum that will also have artefacts of… pic.twitter.com/UoEidzlOG2— ZiFM Stereo (@ZiFMStereo) May 14, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment