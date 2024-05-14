Tuesday 14 May 2024

LETS TELL OUR OWN STORIES, SAYS GRACE MUGABE

Former First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe says Africans must tell their own stories to avoid distortions of their history.

She spoke after she toured the Liberation City housing the Museum of African Liberation in Harare. She said she will add the late president and national hero, Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s artefacts to the collection.

