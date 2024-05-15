BISHOP MUTENDI'S GOATS STOLEN

Christian Hamadziripi (28) employed as a herdboy at the Mutendi-run Zion Christian Church (ZCC) in Gokwe has been sentenced to nine months for stealing two goats from the institution.

Magistrate Grace Tupiri commuted the sentence to 310 hours of community service at Mutendi Primary on condition the accused does not commit a similar offense in the next five years.

Hamadziripi stays in a village called Sanction (Sanction is the name of one of Bishop Mutendi’s sons) which is under Chief Mutendi.

The crime was committed on May 1, 2024, and the accused was caught red handed by Clever Mupindu, a security guard after a tip off.

The state represented by Tatenda Mandishona said on the date at 4am, Mupindu received a tip off from Luckson Mashila to the effect that Hamadziripi intended to steal some goats.

Acting on the tip off, Mapindu saw Hamadziripi taking the goats from the pen to deliver to a customer and he intercepted him before meeting the buyer.

Mapindu reported the matter to the Police leading to the arrest of Hamadziripi. Masvingo Mirror