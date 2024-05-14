DEACON CONVICTED OF INDECENTLY ASSAULTING TWO GIRLS

She sentenced him to seven months in prison before
suspending three months of his sentence on condition of good behaviour. Four
months of Ushe’s sentence was wholly suspended on condition he pays a fine of
US$400.
The court heard that on Christmas Eve last year while the
minors’ parents were in Bulawayo, Ushe visited their residence and
stayed for approximately 30 minutes. Ushe requested the
girls to accompany him to his vehicle. He kissed and inappropriately touched
them before their brother came and he pretended as if nothing had happened.
