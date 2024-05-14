DEACON CONVICTED OF INDECENTLY ASSAULTING TWO GIRLS

A newly wedded church deacon has escaped jail after he was convicted of indecently assaulting two teenage girls from his congregation. Word of Life International Ministries church deacon, Edson Ushe (43) was convicted of two counts of inappropriately kissing and touching the private parts of the two Form Two learners. A Gweru provincial magistrate convicted the deacon due to overwhelming evidence.

She sentenced him to seven months in prison before suspending three months of his sentence on condition of good behaviour. Four months of Ushe’s sentence was wholly suspended on condition he pays a fine of US$400.

The court heard that on Christmas Eve last year while the minors’ parents were in Bulawayo, Ushe visited their residence and stayed for approximately 30 minutes. Ushe requested the girls to accompany him to his vehicle. He kissed and inappropriately touched them before their brother came and he pretended as if nothing had happened.