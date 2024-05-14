ZIMBA SELLS BABY IN SA, FACES JAIL IN ZIM

A young woman has been found guilty of selling her baby in South Africa. The woman (23) from Gokwe had claimed her baby died. She pleaded guilty to contravening the Trafficking in Persons Act before a Harare Magistrate. She will be sentenced today.

The court heard that the woman delivered in South Africa in June last year and sold her son after two days. An accomplice managed to smuggle the baby into Zimbabwe. But she was arrested after a tip off and the baby was placed under the care of the Department of Social Welfare.

The new mother, upon hearing of the arrest, returned home to claim the baby. She was then arrested and dragged to court.