KADEMAUNGA GAVE ORDER FOR THE BEATING : WITNESSES



THE trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator for Sunningdale Constituency Maureen Kademaunga, who is facing charges of attempted murder, continued this Tuesday, with witnesses accusing her of assault.

The two witnesses who have testified in the attempted murder trial of Kademaunga and her alleged accomplices Councillor Clayd Mashozhera, Noel Munhuwei and Daudi Jessub insist Kademaunga gave the order for them to be assaulted before their cars were damaged.

The second witness, Spencer Mudarikwa’s evidence, corroborated with that of the first witness after narrating what transpired on the eve of the August 2023 General Elections.

He told the court that they were blocked by the accused and heard Kademaunga instructing her alleged accomplices to assault the complainants.

During cross-examination by the defence, the witness was asked why his evidence-in-chief was different from his police statement to which Mudarikwa claimed what he told the police in Shona could have been lost in translation when the statement was written.

The state tendered a blood-stained jean trousers as an exhibit. The trial continues on the 27th of this month.

Meanwhile, in another case, 24-year-old Shantel Chikwana who is accused of extorting her ex-lover after the complainant abruptly ended their affair has appeared in court.

It is alleged that Chikwanha threatened the complainant with rape accusations if he failed to pay her. The complainant gave her US$4 700 before reporting the matter to the police.ZBC



