SUSPENDED ZBC PRESENTER BACK AT WORK

NATIONAL broadcaster ZBC has retained Farai Magada, who was suspended together with Victoria Manase over their jibe at King Lobengula.
Victoria Manase, blamed colonial-era abuses on black people
by whites on 1800s Ndebele King Lobengula whom she claims was enticed by sugar.
Manase said this live on national television while
presenting Good Morning Zimbabwe (GMZ).
Co-host Farai Magada sensationally added that colonialism,
despite its ‘ills’ was a necessary evil as they could now ‘sit in front of
cameras and wear proper clothes not nhembe.’
Manase's comments perpetuated a harmful stereotype about
King Lobengula. This stereotype blames him for signing the Rudd Concession,
which ultimately led to Zimbabwe's colonisation.
A local media house recently caused outrage by merging an
image of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo
Tshabangu with King Lobengula, both holding a packet of sugar.
A source, who spoke to the Standard Style, revealed that
Magada had been retained, but moved to Classic 263 radio station.
“Magada is back, but she has been reassigned to Classic
263, while Manase has left the organisation since she was a part time
presenter,” said the source.
“Magada went for a disciplinary hearing and was given a
written warning."
Political analyst Effie Ncube said the media should serve
to unite and strengthen the nation, rather than inciting hatred and division
among each other.
“While I do not know what happened behind the scenes and
whether or not the presenter was given history lessons first, as a country we
should not embrace hate speech and ignore the pain it causes in others,” Ncube
said.
“The media should be used for uniting and building the
nation and not for fanning the flames of hate that will turn us against each
other.
“The remarks the presenters made on national television
were demeaning and provocative and in clear violation of the laws of the
country.”
He said returning the presenter back so soon should have
been accompanied by a statement from the government and the ZBC clarifying the
circumstances of her return.
“Whether or not she has successfully been rehabilitated,
and what has happened in the case she was implicated in,” Ncube said.
“Silence may be wrongly interpreted leading to the
deepening of social polarisation. This is a serious matter that should be
handled with greatest care.”
Matabeleland-based human rights watchdog, Ibhetshu LikaZulu
secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo said he was not surprised with her comeback.
“I am not surprised she is back at work. The government is
the culprit because they go to Pupu and build a plaque for General Mtshana,
little is said about the king. The putting, unveiling of the plaque is the
missed opportunity to correct the misinformation,” he said.
“She publicly said what they say in private, and it's a
long held belief. They always make fun about the Ndebele kingdom, the creation
of non-existent kings is a counter or reactionary response to the Ndebele
monarchy.”
late last year Magada was involved in a sexual harassment
scandal pitting herself and senior broadcaster Robson Mhandu.
Mhandu was suspended following allegations that he demanded
sexual favours from Magada, as a condition for approving her transfer request
from Bulawayo to Harare.
In a leaked audio recording of their meeting at his office,
Mhandu told Magada that she needed to “motivate me by work and number two, the
obvious… it’s a combination of the two.” He further threatened to send her back
to Bulawayo if she refused.
Mhandu persistently referred to Magada as “honey,”
“darling,” and “sweetheart” in WhatsApp messages as he continued to pressure
her for sexual favours.
In response to Magada’s question about whether her transfer
depended on sex, Mhandu stated, “It’s one million percent guaranteed… Remember
you moved from Khulumani FM to Classic 263 on my signature MaMoyo. Your talk of
guarantees is purely a sign of disrespect from a typical Zimbabwean woman.”
