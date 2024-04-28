SUSPENDED ZBC PRESENTER BACK AT WORK

NATIONAL broadcaster ZBC has retained Farai Magada, who was suspended together with Victoria Manase over their jibe at King Lobengula.

Victoria Manase, blamed colonial-era abuses on black people by whites on 1800s Ndebele King Lobengula whom she claims was enticed by sugar.

Manase said this live on national television while presenting Good Morning Zimbabwe (GMZ).

Co-host Farai Magada sensationally added that colonialism, despite its ‘ills’ was a necessary evil as they could now ‘sit in front of cameras and wear proper clothes not nhembe.’

Manase's comments perpetuated a harmful stereotype about King Lobengula. This stereotype blames him for signing the Rudd Concession, which ultimately led to Zimbabwe's colonisation.

A local media house recently caused outrage by merging an image of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu with King Lobengula, both holding a packet of sugar.

A source, who spoke to the Standard Style, revealed that Magada had been retained, but moved to Classic 263 radio station.

“Magada is back, but she has been reassigned to Classic 263, while Manase has left the organisation since she was a part time presenter,” said the source.

“Magada went for a disciplinary hearing and was given a written warning."

Political analyst Effie Ncube said the media should serve to unite and strengthen the nation, rather than inciting hatred and division among each other.

“While I do not know what happened behind the scenes and whether or not the presenter was given history lessons first, as a country we should not embrace hate speech and ignore the pain it causes in others,” Ncube said.

“The media should be used for uniting and building the nation and not for fanning the flames of hate that will turn us against each other.

“The remarks the presenters made on national television were demeaning and provocative and in clear violation of the laws of the country.”

He said returning the presenter back so soon should have been accompanied by a statement from the government and the ZBC clarifying the circumstances of her return.

“Whether or not she has successfully been rehabilitated, and what has happened in the case she was implicated in,” Ncube said.

“Silence may be wrongly interpreted leading to the deepening of social polarisation. This is a serious matter that should be handled with greatest care.”

Matabeleland-based human rights watchdog, Ibhetshu LikaZulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo said he was not surprised with her comeback.

“I am not surprised she is back at work. The government is the culprit because they go to Pupu and build a plaque for General Mtshana, little is said about the king. The putting, unveiling of the plaque is the missed opportunity to correct the misinformation,” he said.

“She publicly said what they say in private, and it's a long held belief. They always make fun about the Ndebele kingdom, the creation of non-existent kings is a counter or reactionary response to the Ndebele monarchy.”

late last year Magada was involved in a sexual harassment scandal pitting herself and senior broadcaster Robson Mhandu.

Mhandu was suspended following allegations that he demanded sexual favours from Magada, as a condition for approving her transfer request from Bulawayo to Harare.

In a leaked audio recording of their meeting at his office, Mhandu told Magada that she needed to “motivate me by work and number two, the obvious… it’s a combination of the two.” He further threatened to send her back to Bulawayo if she refused.

Mhandu persistently referred to Magada as “honey,” “darling,” and “sweetheart” in WhatsApp messages as he continued to pressure her for sexual favours.

In response to Magada’s question about whether her transfer depended on sex, Mhandu stated, “It’s one million percent guaranteed… Remember you moved from Khulumani FM to Classic 263 on my signature MaMoyo. Your talk of guarantees is purely a sign of disrespect from a typical Zimbabwean woman.” Standard