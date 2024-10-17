SIDE CHICK IN LATE BOYFRIEND'S ESTATE GRAB

A Harare woman is trying to grab her late boyfriend’s estate after staying with the deceased for a few days.

Portia Rudo Bvekerwa, claimed to the Master of the High Court that she is the surviving spouse of the late Stanely Phute in bid to claim his estate despite her staying with the deceased for less than a week.

The deceased’s daughter Nyasha Lynnette has dragged Bvekerwa and Tatenda Ndlovu, the executor of the estate, to court. Newsday reports that Nyasha said her mother was married to Phute since 1992. Her parents then divorced on July 11 this year under case number HCHF955/24. However, her father died on July 19, a week after the divorce.

Nyasha said after her father died, Bvekerwa went to the Master of High Court to register the estate of her late father. Nyasha met Bvekerwa at the Master’s offices, where she openly declared that she was married to her father since April 29, 2023.

Nyasha submitted the fake death certificate presented before the magistrate by the suspect in connivance with the executor of the estate as well as the original death certificate issued by the Registrar of Deaths.

She said both death certificates are materially different on placement of names and other areas as highlighted in the letter submitted.