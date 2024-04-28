COP CHARGED WITH MURDER

A police officer based in Mwenezi, Masvingo province has appeared before a Karoi magistrate facing murder charges after he allegedly killed a fellow patron at a bar following a dispute.

Farai Simudzirai appeared before magistrate Blessing Makati who did not ask him to plead.

Simudzirai was remanded in custody to May 8.

Prosecutors said Simudzirai was drinking beer with fellow officers including the now deceased Privilege Hove and Mirirai Chiveza at Kutepa Ultra City Night Club on April 21 around midnight.

“Accused person had a misunderstanding with fellow patrons and Constable Chiveza, who is stationed at ZRP Karoi Urban, came to restrain Simudzirai and dragged him outside the nightclub,” state prosecutor Progress Muponde told the court.

“Hove, who was part of the patrons, came to the rescue.

“Simudzirai produced an Okapi knife and stabbed Hove on the stomach resulting in protruding of the intestines.”

Hove was transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital and later Sally Mugabe Hospital in Harare where he died on arrival. Standard