GRANNY : I WAS RAPED BY SIX HOURS

A 92-year-old granny, wept in court as she narrated how she was raped by a 23-yea-old man for six hours.

“My body is in pain because of what he did, he throttled me, and as a result of that my throat and neck are painful and I am now having difficulties swallowing.

“I am hurt and if allowed, I would have struck him with my walking stick now, may he rot in prison because I looked after his father, yet he never behaved in the manner the accused did,” she told a magistrate.

B Metro reports that the emotional plea by the granny was made when Meluleki Ngwenya appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Sekai Benhilda Chiwundura facing rape charges. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to 21 October 2024 for sentencing. In mitigation, Ngwenya shocked the court when he claimed that the rape was unintentional and that he had no intention of harming the victim.

“It happened unexpectedly, and I have no valid reason for raping the complainant. I actually found the complainant in bed and raped her.”