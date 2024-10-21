skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday 21 October 2024
ED KNOWS ALL PLOTS AGAINST HIM
Monday, October 21, 2024
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
HUSBAND BLOCKS BUSINESSMAN FROM SEEING KIDS SIRED WITH HIS WIFE
A man from Bulawayo has gone to court after he was blocked from visiting two children he sired with his married mistress. Businessman Mr S...
MZEMBI'S TAKE ON RESHUFFLE
Ministers are not permanent deployments anywhere in the world but some abrupt changes just raise eyebrows. Presidents can reassign any...
COPS CAUGHT ON CAMERA
A shocking footage shows police officers harassing a motorist for reportedly refusing to pay a bribe. The victim repeatedly asks to be ta...
NDUNA REMANDED IN JAIL
Former Chegutu West legislator Dexter Taona Nduna, who was arrested over the weekend on charges of illegally collecting parking fees from mo...
38 KIDS ARRESTED AT VUZU PARTY
Thirty eight minors were apprehended at a Vuzu party in Pumula South last Friday and cops found condoms and alcohol at the scene. Bulawayo...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment