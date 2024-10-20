TSHABANGU HOSPITALISED IN SWITZERLAND

Sengezo Tshabangu was last week hospitalised in Switzerland after he fell ill upon arrival in the European country.

Tshabangu was set to attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly where he serves as a member of the IPU Standing Committee on Sustainable Development Goals.

The Standard reports that Tshabangu was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital in Switzerland over suspected food poisoning.

A source told the newspaper that Tshabangu complained of severe stomach pains shortly after arrival, prompting immediate medical attention. “He was okay throughout the flight. The illness was sudden. Thanks to the efficient health system in this country, the situation was bad. He really never got the opportunity to attend the event. He was even admitted in the intensive care unit at one point because the situation was bad.”

Tshabangu did not deny that he was ill when The Standard contacted him.

“Send a message, I am unable to take calls now... I am good now...,” he said, before referring further questions to his “personal assistant” Nqobizitha Mlilo. Mlilo confirmed Tshabangu’s illness. “Senator Tshabangu is recovering well,” Mlilo said.

“Every now and then people get sick; it's a normal part of life. “Infact, he has returned to the normal discharge of his duties.”