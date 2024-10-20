TSHABANGU HOSPITALISED IN SWITZERLAND

Sengezo Tshabangu was last week hospitalised in Switzerland after he fell ill upon arrival in the European country.
Tshabangu was set to attend the 149th Inter-Parliamentary
Union (IPU) Assembly where he serves as a member of the IPU Standing Committee
on Sustainable Development Goals.
The Standard reports that Tshabangu was admitted to the
intensive care unit (ICU) of a local hospital in Switzerland over suspected
food poisoning.
A source told the newspaper that Tshabangu complained of
severe stomach pains shortly after arrival, prompting immediate medical
attention. “He was okay throughout the flight. The illness was sudden. Thanks
to the efficient health system in this country, the situation was bad. He
really never got the opportunity to attend the event. He was even admitted in
the intensive care unit at one point because the situation was bad.”
Tshabangu did not deny that he was ill when The Standard
contacted him.
“Send a message, I am unable to take calls now... I am good
now...,” he said, before referring further questions to his “personal
assistant” Nqobizitha Mlilo. Mlilo confirmed Tshabangu’s illness. “Senator
Tshabangu is recovering well,” Mlilo said.
“Every now and then people get sick; it's a normal part of
life. “Infact, he has returned to the normal discharge of his duties.”
