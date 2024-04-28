EMBARRASSING, SAYS BITI AS ED HOBNOBS WITH CHIVAYO

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s links with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo have been questioned after the ex-convict was seen playing a key rule during the state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto.
Ruto jetted into the country on Friday to officially open
the Zimbabwe International
The businessman, whose source of wealth is being questioned
after splashing thousands of dollars of luxury cars for Zanu PF aligned
influencers and artists, overshadowed top government officials when Mnangagwa
received his Kenyan counterpart at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International
Airport on Friday.
He later appeared in several pictures with Mnangagwa and
Ruto at State House in Bulawayo.
Earlier that day Chivayo hogged the limelight as he
relegate ministers to the sidelines, including Industry minister Nqobizitha
Mangaliso Ndhlovu who was presiding over the annual trade showcase during
Mnangagwa’s tour of the ZITF stands in Bulawayo.
Chivayo, Mnangagwa’s sons and dozens of security personnel
were seen moving around touring ZITF stands. Ministers and top Zanu PF officials
were pushed to the periphery during the tour.
Former Finance minister Tendai Biti said Mnangagwa has put
the country’s international relations into disrepute, and it was not acceptable.
“Anyone can be a friend to anyone, but for a whole president
to accommodate his cronies on state business, it’s embarrassing,” Biti said.
Standard
“He has put our international relations into disrepute
and it’s not acceptable and embarrassing.”
