EMBARRASSING, SAYS BITI AS ED HOBNOBS WITH CHIVAYO



President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s links with controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo have been questioned after the ex-convict was seen playing a key rule during the state visit by Kenyan President William Ruto.

Ruto jetted into the country on Friday to officially open the Zimbabwe International

The businessman, whose source of wealth is being questioned after splashing thousands of dollars of luxury cars for Zanu PF aligned influencers and artists, overshadowed top government officials when Mnangagwa received his Kenyan counterpart at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport on Friday.

He later appeared in several pictures with Mnangagwa and Ruto at State House in Bulawayo.

Earlier that day Chivayo hogged the limelight as he relegate ministers to the sidelines, including Industry minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu who was presiding over the annual trade showcase during Mnangagwa’s tour of the ZITF stands in Bulawayo.

Chivayo, Mnangagwa’s sons and dozens of security personnel were seen moving around touring ZITF stands. Ministers and top Zanu PF officials were pushed to the periphery during the tour.

Former Finance minis­ter Tendai Biti said Mnangagwa has put the country’s international relations into disrepute, and it was not acceptable.

“Anyone can be a friend to any­one, but for a whole presid­ent to accommodate his cronies on state business, it’s embarrassing,” Biti said. Standard

“He has put our inter­na­tional relations into disrepute and it’s not acceptable and embarrass­ing.”