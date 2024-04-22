RIOT COPS BREAK UP MAVHAIRE TOURNAMENT

Riot Police descended on Masvingo Central on Friday and sent people who had gathered for an Independence Day Soccer Tournament organized by opposition politician Moses Mavhaire running in all directions in fear of being arrested.

Three restaurant operators hired to supply food to hundreds who had gathered for the tournament were arrested for allegedly operating without Ministry of Health and Childcare licenses.

Prior to the tournament, Mavhaire donated mealie meal to 80 elderly villagers and vegetable seeds to Zvinogona Garden members.

Chief Superintendent Simangaliso Dube who headed the operation said no games should take place when the President was making a speech at Murambinda because everybody has to listen to the head of State. He said that everyone must be listening to the president.

The tournament dubbed the Nelson Chamisa Independence Soccer Tournament was organized to celebrate the county’s 44th independence in Masvingo Central where Mavhaire contested for the Parliamentary seat on a CCC ticket.

Ten opposition legislators and 2023 general elections candidates who include Pashor Sibanda, Prince Dubeko, Morgan Ncube, Willard Madzimbamuto and Darlington Chigundu were present at the tournament.

Riot Police, CIO and Zanu PF branded vehicles remained camped at Mashate Business Centre to make sure that the games don’t go on.

“You cannot have a tournament today especially before the President addresses the nation. Everyone should be listening to the President’s speech. We have no knowledge of your tournament,” said Dube to a delegation sent to negotiate with him.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not be reached for a comment.

Mavhaire said Police actions were uncalled for and he will engage the provincial command over the matter.

“What the Police did yesterday is barbaric and unconstitutional. We all have the right to celebrate Independence the way we see fit provided we don’t break the law,” he said.

Mavhaire told the gathering that the tournament will be convened at another time. Masvingo Mirror