WE WILL PULL DOWN ILLEGAL BILLBOARDS : HRE COUNCIL

THE City of Harare has launched a blitz to remove illegal billboards on all the roads under its jurisdiction.

In a statement, the City urged business people and residents to immediately remove illegally installed billboards.

“The exercise will see all those with illegally installed billboards being fined,” Council said.

“All unpaid for billboards are deemed illegal and will be taken down.

“Wall murals installed without Council approval will also be destroyed.”

Some Harare residents commended the Council’s scheduled removal of unmaintained billboards and urged the municipality not to stop there but to clean up the entire city.

“The removal of old unmaintained billboards is a good idea and with a bit of initiative from every citizen we can begin to clean up our city,” said one resident Nanette Allmark.

“Imagine if every home and business cleaned up the verges in front?

“Residents need to find some pride in their nation and capital to stop littering and destroying.”

Another resident, Matthew Kunyeda, said:

“The removal of the unmaintained billboards was long overdue. The local authority should also remove all unnecessary street advertising from all the roads.

“Council should be making money through advertising.” H Metro