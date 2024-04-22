ROBBER TRIES TO DISARM COP, SHOT AND INJURED

A 35-year-old suspected armed robber was shot and injured in Bulawayo on Saturday after he tried to disarm a police officer who was armed with a CZ pistol loaded with six rounds.
James Moyo was shot in the stomach by the police and was
taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.
National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi confirmed the incident.
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a shooting incident
involving a robbery suspect, James Moyo aged 35, which occurred in Queens Park,
Bulawayo, on 20 April 2024. The shooting incident follows the arrest of the
suspect as well as Tinashe Dembure aged 29 and Mthulisi Maphosa aged 29 for a
robbery case which occurred at Gunya Shopping Centre, Mahatshula North,
Bulawayo, on April 20, 2024, at around 15:00 hrs,” he said.
Upon his arrest, Moyo dropped his machete and tried to
disarm a police officer who was armed with a loaded CZ pistol.
“Subsequently, the suspect was shot in the stomach by the
police and was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment. The
Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that any form of confrontation with police
officers will be met with appropriate response.
“Members of the public are urged to be alert and report all
criminal acts on National Complaints Desk number (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on
0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police Station,” he said. Herald
