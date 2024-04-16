NAME THE GOVERNOR : MZEMBI CHALLENGES MUTSVANGWA

Yesterday 's aspersions , innuendo and allegations against an unnamed former Public Servant /Governor of the RBZ ref the disappearance of Gold, a public asset, cannot go unchallenged. Cde Chris Mutsvangwa should name the Governor and beneficiary country or countries he is referring to. Sanctions on Zim were imposed in 2001 under
1. Governor Tsumba who served to 2003.
2.A/ Governor Chikaura,
May 2003- Nov 2003
3. Governor Gono, Dec 2003 to Nov 2013
4. A/ Governor Charity Dhliwayo, Dec 2013 to April 2014.
5. Governor John Mangudya , May 2014- to March 2024.
Ministers of Finance
Dr SH Makoni
Dr Kuruneri
Dr Murerwa
Dr Mumbengegwi
Hon Tendai Biti
Hon Chinamasa
Dr Chombo .
External Auditors
Deloitte & Touché
Ernest & Young
KPMG
Kudenga BDO
What do these reputable external auditors who covered the
period say?
What does IMF say?
Then the genius no nonsense Biti & Inclusive Government
and its intrusive modus also failed to pick this?
At this stage, I would be more interested too in the one
the lot the President himself says is being kept by his friends at a location
only known to him and the officers who took it there ..the Big Q is HOW did
they do it ?
Does it reflect on RBZ financial transactions and auditors
books. What is the risk associated with this
in the event of loss of office, incapacitation or death in office . Mzembi
writing on X
