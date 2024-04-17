VILLAGERS WHO BOOED FIRST LADY FREED

THE nine villagers who were arrested for allegedly jeering First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa in Manicaland during a raucous meeting held at Watsomba business centre in Mutasa district, Manicaland province, have had their charges withdrawn.
The incident occurred last Wednesday when the villagers
reportedly failed to access freebies which Mnangagwa was doling out as part of
her charitable work, triggering a wave of jeers from the nine women.
Nester Chatiwana (41), Panashe Machekanzondo (19), Winnet
Sithole (19), Maria Choto (49), Esnath Choto (33), Ellen Rujuwa (28), Faith
Chidhakwa (30), Patience Matasva (35) and Joyce Mashingaidza (29) were arrested
during the melee.
They were being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human
Rights lawyers Tatenda Sigauke and David Tandiri and were released last Friday
on free bail by Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi.
They were expected to return to court on April 30 facing
charges of disorderly conduct in a public place as defined in section 41(b) of
Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.
However, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba, posting
on his X handle, @dhonzamusoro007, said the charges were withdrawn on Sunday.
“Both the First Lady and Police Commissioner agreed the
officers on the ground overreacted. On the instructions of the First Lady, all
charges were withdrawn yesterday,” he said.
In a statement, ZLHR had revealed that the prosecutors
argued that the nine women had acted unlawful and abusively to Mnangagwa.
“Prosecutors charged that the women, who were seated on the
ground, stood up and started booing the First Lady while she was making closing
remarks during her address intending to disrupt her speech and show
disgruntlement that they had not received anything from her,” the statement
said. Newsday
