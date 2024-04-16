MAN JAILED FOR BEDDING MINOR IN HER ROOM

A 27-year-old man from Karoi in Mashonaland West was sentenced to an effective six months in jail for sleeping with a 15-year-old girl.
The man whose name was not stated was convicted of having
sexual intercourse with a minor by a Karoi magistrate. He was sentenced to 12
months of which six months were suspected for five years on condition that he
does not within that period commit a similar offence.
In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of
Zimbabwe said sometime in October last year, the accused person proposed love
to the girl and she accepted.
On 19 March this year, the complainant stole her
sister-in-law’s keys to her room which had been left in her mother’s care. She
then sneaked into the room without her sister-in-law’s knowledge of the accused
person and where they engaged in sexual intercourse.
“The following day she took the accused person to the room
where they engaged in sexual relations overnight.”
The girl’s mother found the two in the room and reported the matter to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest. Herald
