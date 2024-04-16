MAN JAILED FOR BEDDING MINOR IN HER ROOM

A 27-year-old man from Karoi in Mashonaland West was sentenced to an effective six months in jail for sleeping with a 15-year-old girl.

The man whose name was not stated was convicted of having sexual intercourse with a minor by a Karoi magistrate. He was sentenced to 12 months of which six months were suspected for five years on condition that he does not within that period commit a similar offence.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said sometime in October last year, the accused person proposed love to the girl and she accepted.

On 19 March this year, the complainant stole her sister-in-law’s keys to her room which had been left in her mother’s care. She then sneaked into the room without her sister-in-law’s knowledge of the accused person and where they engaged in sexual intercourse.

“The following day she took the accused person to the room where they engaged in sexual relations overnight.”

The girl’s mother found the two in the room and reported the matter to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest. Herald