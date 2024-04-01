MAN NABBED WITH LIVE COBRAS

A MAN, who was caught in possession of two black cobras, which were tucked away in a satchel, in the Kwekwe CBD, has said he will ‘reunite’ with his deadly snakes when he returns home in Gokwe.

The snakes were taken by officials from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority but Polite Ncube, (26), says he will ‘reunite’ with his cobras once he returns home.

He appeared in court in Kwekwe and was charged with contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act after being caught in possession of the two black cobras.

Last Monday, Ncube was intercepted by police officers who were on patrol in the Kwekwe CBD.

He was in possession of two cobra snakes, which were in a satchel.

Ncube told the court that he was given the snakes by his grandfather.

He said they were just two short roots, when he received the items from his grandfather, but they grew to become snakes, which he claims he uses to heal people, who will be suffering from ailments.

He was convicted and ordered to pay a fine of US$200 or spend four months in jail.

The snakes were taken by the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority.

However, Ncube said he was not bothered by that because he was going to ‘reunite’ with the snakes once he returns home in Gokwe. H Metro