FARMER BEATS UP FARMER

A 60-YEAR-OLD Macheke widow has filed a police report against a white farmer who reportedly invaded her farm and assaulted her leaving her nursing serious injuries.

The victim, Maivepi Jiti, is the owner of Yardford Farm and is one of the directors following the death of her husband and prominent farmer Golden Jiti who died in a car crash a decade ago.

Jiti suffered serious injuries after Lee Saunders allegedly assaulted her with fists and smashed her against a wall.

“I had gone for holiday sometime last year when I found Saunders at the farm. He had come from Zambia according to the reports I got. I do not have a lease agreement with him, but he is already farming. He switched off the power to my side and I confronted him. He then assaulted me and I am still nursing the injuries,” said Jiti.

The matter is being investigated by Macheke police under RRB5764751 and CR70/03/24.

According to a medical affidavit dated March 28, Jiti suffered serious injuries after the assault, including bruises on her left upper limb and back and blunt chest trauma.

“I filed a police report and the police haven’t moved to arrest him and bring him to court. I am living in fear as he threatens me occasionally,” added Jiti.

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi were fruitless as he was not reachable on his mobile phone.

According to a police form 234 dated March 27, obtained at Macheke Police Station, Jiti smashed her against the wall several times.

“The patient was pushed against the wall several times and she sustained some bruises on the left side of her hand and swollen back. She is feeling some pains all over her body,” wrote the police.

Yardford Farm is privately-owned and has been under a 10-year lease by a Harare-based agro company Celway Investments. Newsday