10 YEARS EACH FOR DESTROYING TELEPHONE LINES

TWO Harare men have been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each for removing and destroying telecommunication lines.

On March 24, Elvin Tatenda Munhumumwe (28) of Egypt in Highfield, was caught after stealing 20 metres x 10 mm two core cables he had cut and removed from a Telecel booster at Mhofu Primary School.

The cables were valued at US$60.

Munhumumwe was convicted on his own guilty plea and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

On February 2, 45-year-old Deon Charles Exavior Fernandes used a pliers to cut and remove 65 metres of TelOne drop wire worth US$650 at the corner of Blakeway and Watermeyer Roads in Harare.

He was spotted by an informant trying to put the wire into his satchel.

The informant effected a citizen’s arrest and escorted Fernades to ZRP Kopje where he filed a report.

Fernandes was convicted to a full trial and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. H Metro