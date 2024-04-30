MAN BURIED WITH HIS BIKE

A HWEDZA man’s funeral wake has sent tongues wagging in the community after he was buried with all his belongings.

The late Bhudhi Matanda was given a pauper’s burial by the Department of Social Welfare.

His wife of over 20 years, Viola Wagoneka, 70, and a few relatives, attended the funeral wake.

Bhudhi ordered Viola to bury him with all his belongings, which included a bicycle, two radio sets, a toolbox, a cell phone and some clothes.

He had dumped Viola for another woman before returning when he became critically ill.

“Yes, I buried Bhudhi Matanda here with his beloved bicycle, which he loved more than anything, plus two radio sets, a toolbox, a cellphone, clothes and blankets.

“During his last days, he was often reminding me to make sure that I bury him with his beloved bicycle because he loved it so much.

“Bhudhi Matanda and I lived as husband and wife, for over 20 years.

“I accepted him because he said his wife had passed on and she left their three children namely Mukoti, Enias, and Mellania Matanda.

“Bhudhi later said he was mocked by his friends for staying with a disabled woman like me.

“He also abandoned me and stayed with his girlfriend at Shaka Farm where he contracted HIV.

“My uncle Francis and grandmother Shayira Wagoneka counselled me and asked me to just allow him to sleep inside the house.”

Viola said Bhudhi was a caring husband before he left her. “He was romantic as he used his bike to fetch firewood for us. I allowed him to sleep on the floor when he came back unwell. His lungs were damaged because he used to drink and smoke.”

Viola has one child who is believed to be staying in Chitungwiza, Norton or Ruwa.

“My challenges are about food and I need medication for hypertension.” H Metro