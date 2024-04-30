BUSINESSMAN IN STRANGE BURIAL

A BUSINESSMAN, who was loved in Zvishavane because of his philanthropy and commitment to help his hometown, was buried around 8pm and this has sparked a raging debate in the mining town.
Somehow, those tasked with preparing his grave took the
whole day to complete the task, and Evans Kujinga, also knwon as ‘Boss Kujie”
was only laid to rest around 8pm.
He was 42.
“Those who were digging the grave said they kept running
into some very hard rocks and the process took the whole day,” said some
sources.
“It was something which felt strange and even heavy duty
equipment was brought to help the process but there was little relief.
“In the end, the process was completed during the night and
burial could only be done in the dark and Boss Kujie was finally laid to rest
at around 8pm.
“This is something that doesn’t happen often and one can
understand why it has created such a big buzz in Zvishavane.
“Boss Kujie was a hero of the town, he loved his hometown
and he donated a lot to his local community.
“He was one of the people who were bankrolling Shabanie
Mine, in one way or the other, when they were still in the Premier League.
“The town lost a very good man.”
Initial reports said the Zvishavane Town Council had to
offer heavy earth moving machine to help in the digging of the grave.
There has been speculation in the Zvishavane community that
this was all related to juju.
However, family spokesperson, Happiness Kujinga, dismissed
the speculation arguing that poor rainfall resulted in the ground becoming
harder and this meant that the preparation of the grave took longer than
expected.
She said the family was aware of people who were spreading
rumours.
“Yes, my brother was buried late in the evening due to the
hard ground since there has been poor rainfall,” said Happiness.
“We are aware that people have been spreading falsehoods,
accusing my brother of using juju, that is not true.
“He was born in a Christian family and died a member of a
church.
“He never used any charms to prosper but worked hard for
the whole family and was our bread winner.
“My first vehicle, and other siblings’ vehicles, were from
Evans, aizivikanwa nezita rekuti ‘Mudavanhu’ nekuti wakanga asingasarudzi.”
She added: “Even revellers at bars and nightclubs enjoyed
beers bought by Boss Evans.
“Makorokozo ose emuZvishavane came in their numbers to
witness the burial of a man who helped them so much and we appreciate the good
name left by Evans.
“The ground was too hard to dig and Town officials offered
us an TLB but we refused considering that it would affect the surrounding
graves at the cemetery.
“Among the graves included were Boss Evans’ parents and he
was buried close to their graves.
“Zvekuromba izvo ndezvevanhu vanongoda kusvibisa
nekuchemedza hama dziripakuchema.”
Boss Kujie had a number of business interests in Harare and
Zvishavane.
He was also a whistle-blower who was an informant in over
80 cases and largely dealt with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority. H Metro
