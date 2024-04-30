PREGNANT SIDE CHICK SPARKS CHAOS

A PREGNANT Harare woman shocked her married boyfriend after she introduced herself to his wife through a phone call at midnight.

Bertha Chindewere told her lover, Anesu Dumbura, that she was no longer interested in being sidelined on his family’s matters.

Then, she made the midnight call to introduce herself. Contacted for comment, Anesu chose not to give his side of the story.

Last December, the pair ended up at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court after an altercation over some money she was demanding.

“I just want him kuti achengete mwana openly not zvekuitwa underground girlfriend like zvaari kuda iye kuti ndiite ka small house kasingafanire kuzivakamwa,” she said.

“Mukadzi wacho just threatened me kuti haumuzvare mwana iyeye dakukugadzira and hung up the call.

“So far, kubva pandakataura nemukadzi wake he just texted me achiti this is the beginning of your yet another series of mistakes.”

She added: “I demanded that he should introduce me to his relatives and now he is refusing to cater for the baby because I made his wife aware of the pregnancy.

“Everything was going well though at first akamboda kuramba.

“He was too perfect to be true so I asked him to introduce me to his relatives, at least one or two, vazive kuti you are expecting mwana kuside but he is chickening out.

“Then on March, 23, akangotanga ega kuti ndaudza muzukuru wangu ndiye achasvitsva nyaya yacho kuvakuru.

“Two weeks passed and number hadzina kubuda kusvika ndazoita zvenharo kuti wakundiitisa hausi serious that’s how we started having ma arguments.”

She said Anesu started avoiding her.

“He started avoiding kuuya kumba akungoita zvekufona nekutumira mari.

“Then we planned kunonyoresa last week akati will do it on Wednesday ndiri off but he couldn’t come and spent the whole day switching off his mobile phone and I decided to call on his wife’s mobile.” In some chats, the love birds were even discussing about the possible name of their baby. H Metro