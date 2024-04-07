LUXURY CARS FOR ALL MPs

THE government has started the process of buying top-of-the-range cars for legislators at a time Zimbabwe is looking for donations from humanitarian agencies to feed millions of people that are facing starvation this year.
Members of Parliament and senators were last week directed
to different car dealers in Harare to choose their preferred vehicles.
They were told to choose either a Toyota GD6, Toyota
Fortuner, Ford Ranger, Ford Everest or latest Isuzu.
Each MP is earmarked to get a vehicle worth US$60 000. Chairpersons of portfolio committees are set to get vehicles worth US$70 000 each.
There are 210 members of the National Assembly where
Zanu-PF enjoys a two-thirds majority.
The constitution provides for a further 60 female members, representing a women's quota plus 10 youths under the youth quota. The Senate has 60 members.
It's a jackpot for some Zanu-PF bigwigs who have been in
Parliament before as they are getting their third to fourth vehicles from the
taxpayer.
Some of the bigwigs have luxury cars, which they are given
as ministers and deputy ministers.
In December 2022, MPs were pampered with US$40 000 housing
loans that divided public opinion countrywide.
Some Zanu-PF MPs told The Standard that they could not wait
to drive away in their new top-of-the range vehicles.
"It is very true that we were in Harare choosing the
types of vehicles we want so that the money can be quickly processed,"
said one MP on condition of anonymity.
"Some of us have already selected the type of vehicles
we need.
"Those who need to import from outside the country
will get them free duty and members and chairpersons of portfolio committees
will be the greatest beneficiaries and will get vehicles worth US$70 000."
Leader of the opposition party the Citizens Coalition for
Change (CCC) Clifford Hlatywayo said the party's MPs could not wait to get the
new vehicles.
"There is nothing wrong in taking the vehicle because
this was budgeted for," he said.
"This was in the budget."
Zanu-PF chief whip Popurai Togarepi yesterday professed
ignorance about the matter.
"I am not aware of that," he said.
"Who told you that there is a budget of US$60 000 for
each MPs for new vehicles?" Political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said the
timing was wrong and exposed misplaced priorities when the country is in
desperate need of money to import maize. "The priority at the moment is to
see that each and every villager is well fed," Ngwenya said.
"The other option is that these MPs should get that
US$60 000 and invest that money into the constituency as drought relief to
mitigate the effects of drought."
Legislators representing 210 constituencies have access to
the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), which is allocated by the Treasury to
initiate development projects.
The government introduced the CDF in 2010.
Social commentator Tendai Reuben Mbofana said the MPs were
selfish.
"What we are saying is they should at least cut the
money to at least US$20 000," Mbofana said.
"US$60 000 is too much at a time when we are faced
with hunger.
"I am not saying the MP's should not have transport
but let's have our priorities right first."
In December, Finance minister Mthuli Ncube was arm twisted
by the MPs to increase the budget allocation for Parliament after they
threatened not to pass his ‘anti-poor' budget.
Last year, Zanu-PF instructed all its party candidates who
lost in the August elections to return top-of-the-range cars they received
ahead of the polls.
In a show of its financial muscle, Zanu-PF doled out 210
brand new branded vehicles, including 4×4 Nissan Navaras and Ford Rangers, to
parliamentary representatives contesting in the polls, but had earlier warned
losers would be forced to surrender vehicles.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling party gobbled
millions of United States dollars purchasing the campaign vehicles in his bid
to secure a second and final term in office and a parliamentary majority.
Mnangagwa last week begged for US$2 billion after declaring
the drought a national disaster.
According to estimates by humanitarian agencies, at least
four million Zimbabweans need food until the next harvest. Standard
