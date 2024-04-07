APTITUDE TESTS FOR 66 ASPIRING JUDGES

Sixty-six lawyers are next week expected to undergo an aptitude test, in addition to the existing nomination procedure, ahead of interviews for appointment as judges of the High Court.

Another eight lawyers aspiring to fill a single vacant position on the Administrative Court bench will also write the aptitude test today.

Aptitude and behaviour are equally important in determining whether an individual is a good match for the job of being a judge, and the interviews can help refine the choices. For appointment to the Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court, the judge’s record on the High Court will be the main criterion. If they are able to maintain a good work rate and have exceptionally few reversals of judgement when cases go on appeal they will in with a chance.

But at the High Court and Administrative Court level, aspiring judges come from a wide range of backgrounds. All are, of course, qualified and experienced legal practitioners, that is law graduates with a fair degree of working experience. Some will have had careers as magistrates and regional magistrates; some will be specialist advocates in private practice dealing with points of law and court work; some will be experienced attorneys, covering a wider range of legal work, but often at a more routine level.

Because of a candidate’s prior work experience, it may be easy to determine if they have the necessary skills and experience.

Sixty-six valid nominations have been received and accepted as aspiring candidates seeking to join the High Court and Administrative Court benches.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) secretary, Mr Walter Chikwanha, confirmed the list in a statement.

“The nominated candidates are required to attend the first stage of the interviews on 8 April 2024 at the Rainbow Towers Hotel, Harare at 0900 hours. Candidates are expected to bring their laptops and those who do not bring laptops will not be allowed into the interview.”

A human resources consultancy firm usually conducts the behavioural tests for the JSC, as the commission wants objectivity and professionalism in the whole process.

The results from the tests are not disclosed to the public.

The significance of the tests is simply to show the kind of person the JSC are meeting at the interviews.

It reveals the aspiring judge’s decisiveness on issues and the candidate’s behaviour.

There is no limitation on what a panel interviewing candidates can do to gain as much information about the candidate as possible.

High profile candidates contesting for the 10 vacancies at the High Court include veteran human rights activist Arnold Tsunga, Advocate David Ochieng, Advocate Choice Damiso, Deputy Commissioner Naison Chivayo, Wilbert Mandinde, Tinofara Kudakwashe Hove, Hungwe Musindo Dunhira and Chief Magistrate Faith Mushure. Herald