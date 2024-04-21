IT DID NOT INSPIRE ANY CONFIDENCE : CHAMISA ATTACKS ED SPEECH

Opposition politician Nelson Chamisa has criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa Independence Day speech saying it did not inspire confidence at a time the majority of Zimbabweans are sinking into poverty.
This year’s celebrations were held in Manicaland’s
Murambinda growth point where Mnangagwa pledged food aid to hungry communities
hard hit by the El Nino-induced drought.
At least four million Zimbabweans are said to be in need of
food aid amid the worsening economic crisis that has seen the cost of living
skyrocketing.
The government has now introduced the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)
currency to replace the local unit that
was battered by inflation,
reminiscent of the dark days of 2008 and 2009 when the country was forced to
dollarise.
In an interview with The Standard yesterday, Chamisa
accused Mnangagwa of failing to speak on issues that were affecting ordinary
people on a daily basis.
He, again, reiterated calls for dialogue with Mnangagwa,
saying it was the only immediate solution to resolve the socio-economic crisis
that the country was facing.
“Zimbabweans are suffering and any public address by any
leader that does not speak to the suffering of Zimbabweans and acknowledge that
citizens are suffering is deceitful, delusional and mendacious,” Chamisa said.
“One cannot pretend as if things are right yet people are
suffering.
“And you do not have to describe the suffering, you have to
resolve it. Leaders must be honest.
“Zimbabweans do not want composition addresses. They want
answers.
“The answer is to have a government that is coming from the
citizens. We need to sit down and talk.”
Chamisa has refused to acknowledge Mnangagwa as a
legitimate leader following the disputed August 2023 elections, which the
former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader said were rigged.
Mnangagwa has previously said he was open to dialogue, but
via the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) — a platform where he meets losing
presidential candidates.
Chamisa has, however, refused to join Polad.
He once sent emissaries to Mnangagwa to facilitate the
talks, but hardliners in government and Zanu PF closed the door on him.
He was advised to seek audience with Mnangagwa only through
his deputy Constantino Chiwenga.
“It takes two to tango. Let’s tango for the good of the
nation,” Chamisa said.
“Running a country is bigger than running a tuckshop or a
political party.
“There is a need to take note of other views, other voices
and other ideas.”
Chamisa is yet to announce his next political move after he
dumped his CCC party.
However, his liutenants such as Gift Ostallos Siziba and
Amos Chibaya are setting the groundwork for what they say is a “Blue-Movement”
to be led by Chamisa. Standard
