IT WILL BE WAR : CHIWENGA IN CHILLING MESSAGE TO VOTERS

Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga yesterday warned Harare East residents against voting for opposition candidates in the April 27 by-elections equating the polls to the war of liberation.

Former Harare East legislator Allan Markham from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) resigned from Parliament after its former leader Nelson Chamisa said the party had been hijacked by Zanu PF.

Another by-election will be held in Mount Pleasant on the same day.

The seat fell vacant after another CCC member, Fadzayi Mahere (Mt Pleasant), also resigned in solidarity with Chamisa.

Zanu PF Harare East’s Kevin Mutimbanyoka will contest against Ropafadzo Cheza, an independent candidate for the vacant seat.

Addressing party supporters at a rally at Chikurubi Damview, Chiwenga said the by-elections were an opportunity for the ruling party to correct the August 2023 mistake where the residents voted for the opposition.

He reminded the voters of April 28, 1897, which marked the beginning of the Second Chimurenga war after spirit mediums, Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi were beheaded.

“The Harare East by-elections have afforded us an opportunity to correct and restore the political status quo and correct the mistake of the August 2023 elections,” Chiwenga said.

“This opportunity must not be misused because our woes would not end.”

He told the electorate to remember that April 28, a day after the by elections, was the day when the Second Chimurenga started.

“April 27 is an important day among the youth and all the adults,” Chiwenga said.

“It is the last day of Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi in flesh because on the 28th when we will be celebrating Mutimbanyoka's victory, that is the day they were beheaded along Tongogara Street after they had been sentenced to death.

“On the 28th when we should be celebrating the victory is the day when the second liberation war started in Chinhoyi.

“So those dates 27 and 28 are significant dates in relation to the by-election that we are looking forward to. We should remember where Zimbabwe came from.

“Remember where the Zimbabwe that you want to sell out like you are selling tomatoes came from.”

The ruling party also revealed that it had deployed Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) and Heritage Trust members at each of the 50 polling stations to secure victory

Zanu PF Harare metropolitan provincial vice chairman Ephraim Fundukwa said: “I want to tell you Vice President (Chiwenga) that the Harare province team is working hard.

“We have 50 polling stations for the by-election. On each of the polling stations, we have set teams of 20 members.

“The teams are being led by provincial members, FAZ and the Heritage Trust members and some Young Women for ED who are campaigning.”

Zanu PF political commissar Mike Bimha represented Vice President Kembo Mohadi at another rally in Mt Pleasant

George Mashavave of Zanu PF will battle it out against independent candidates Naison Mamutse and Brian Ticky for the Mount Pleasant seat. Standard