HEALTH SYSTEM IS BROKEN, SAYS JAVA

CONTROVERSIAL Zanu PF loyalist and preacher Passion Java has criticised the country's health system.

In an interview on DJ Ollah 7's podcast, Java said the Zimbabwean healthcare system is crippled, referencing Chitungwiza Hospital, and said he was motivated to donate medical supplies to the facility after learning about its struggles.

Zimbabwe's healthcare facilities are in a critical state and are facing shortages of staff, medicine, and equipment.

Passion Java Ministries, along with the Lilly Java Foundation, donated over 25 wheelchairs, two ambulances, hospital beds, and blankets to the hospital, which is struggling like many other public health centres in the country.

“I was touched when I learned that women are giving birth on the floor because hospitals have no beds and blankets,” Java said.

“I took (adopted) a hospital ward that I want to renovate. There are no toilets, and people use the bucket system. Influential personalities like Winky D shouldn't come out publicly and expose such 'truths'; they should instead use their influence to promote positive change.

“Even the procedure of importing the ambulances from South Africa for donations was crazy.

“They were supposed to enter Zimbabwe for free, but I couldn't get them in. I had to make a plan to pay for them. To be frank, people are struggling in Zimbabwe.”

Java is well known for supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the ruling Zanu PF party. He played a vital role in the party's campaign leading up to the 2023 harmonised elections.

Meanwhile, Java will host an event dubbed Night of Wonders at the National Sports Stadium on May 9. Standard