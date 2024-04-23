IMMATURE CHAMISA SHOULD BE A GOAT HERDER, SAYS CHIWENGA

VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga has described popular opposition leader Nelson Chamisa as an immature and self-centred man who should be a goat herder.

Chamisa, who is followed by millions, threw the opposition into disarray when he left the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) in a huff early this year which he formed two years ago.

In a 13-page statement, the 46-year-old lawyer and clergyman listed a litany of reasons why he was abandoning the party he had helped to form in 2022.

His main gripe was what he called “infiltration” of the CCC by the ruling Zanu PF party.

Two legislators Fadzayi Mahere and Rusty Markham resigned from Parliament in solidarity with their leader forcing by-elections in their constituencies.

Some legislators have, however, remained in Parliament arguing that they need to represent the interests of those who elected them.

Speaking in Harare East where there is a by-election this weekend, Chiwenga took a dig at Chamisa saying there is no place for him in the country’s politics.

“They said Ngaapinde Hake Mukomana. Getting where? The boy should be a goat herder. He should grow up and do things the proper way. He cannot continue to be self-centred, if he wants power he should join others,” Chiwenga said.

He reminded the voters of April 28, 1897, which marked the beginning of the 1st Chimurenga war after spirit mediums Mbuya Nehanda and Sekuru Kaguvi were beheaded.

“The Harare East by-elections have afforded us an opportunity to correct and restore the political status quo and correct the mistake of the August 2023 elections,” Chiwenga said.

“This opportunity must not be misused because our woes would not end.”

He told the Zanu PF supporters to remember that April 28, a day after the by-elections, was the day that marked the beginning of the liberation struggle.

Meanwhile, in an 44th Independence Day celebrations statement issued through his Chamisa News Channel on WhatsApp platform, Chamisa hit out at Zanu PF for destroying the country.

“A nation is about shared values, shared vision, shared goals, shared aspirations and shared dreams. But at the moment we have not yet shared a journey even we cannot share a destination without sharing a journey,” he said.

“And this is why, for me, when we reflect on independence, the 44 years, you can’t say there is independence when there is no basics. There is no independence without food on the table. There is no independence when money is not in your pocket and when you don’t have a roof above your head.

“There’s no independence when food is not in your mouth or your stomach or in your house. Independence is about dignity. And dignity not just to your name, to your life, to your being, to your body.”

Chamisa also called for free speech and elections.

“Let’s change political parties like we are changing diapers. You know? Not to have this thing where it’s almost like taboo, a one-party State.

“We must have a multi-party State. In fact, we’ve even gone further. We are worse off. It’s no longer a one-party State. It’s a one-man State, a one-family State. That cannot be. We must not have that. We can’t be that,” he said.

“What makes the difference between a millionaire and a pauper is opportunity. We must be a nation of opportunities, a nation of millionaires. Of course we can’t all be millionaires, but when you are even a worker in a nation that’s rich, you’re a millionaire.

“Millionaireship is not just measured by the money in your pocket, it’s also measured by your dignity, your value, your wealth and your wealth. Your values you’ll bequeath to future generations. Let’s build a functional and well-maintained infrastructure system that works.”

Chamisa called for unity and love among Zimbabweans.

“Let’s not hate each other, let’s show love, let’s share love. Let’s all show that we can do it for our country, we can build a better country, and we can make Zimbabwe that great nation, that new great Zimbabwe,” he added. Newsday