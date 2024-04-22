TRIPLE NATIONAL HEROES BURIAL SET FOR MONDAY

THERE will be a triple burial for national heroes Cde Nash Dzimiri, Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha and heroine Cde Tsitsi Jadagu at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.
Cdes Dzimiri and Jadagu both died after a short illness
while Brig Gen Vezha died in a road traffic accident.
President Mnangagwa yesterday presided over a Zanu-PF
Extraordinary session of the Politburo at the ruling party’s headquarters which
centred on modalities for the three heroes’ joint burials.
Speaking at a press briefing after the Politburo session,
Zanu-PF national spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said the
conferment of national hero status to the trio was in recognition of their
contribution to the country.
“Today we had an extraordinary session of the Zanu-PF
Politburo where the President Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa saw it fit to
convene this extraordinary meeting at a very solemn occasion where the
Government and the party and the people of Zimbabwe, in general, have lost
solid patriots,” he said.
“The burial will be on Monday because now there are two
heroes and a heroine so we need to organise properly and coordinate the
families. We felt that we wanted to grant these two heroes and heroine a proper
burial with due attendance by the people of Zimbabwe.”
On the conferment of Cde Dzimiri, Ambassador Mutsvangwa
said the Politburo had noted his undeniably immense contributions.
“Cde Nash Dzimiri has got this outstanding revolutionary
career where he fought at the front, he would also train abroad in specialised
areas of military warfare and was a confidant at the highest level of the high
command of Zanla forces, particularly in the enforcement of discipline.
“He was also an intelligence officer who gave Africa one of
the most admired security organisations which has become the basis of the
Africa Security Council Union,” he said.
Ambassador Mutsvangwa said Cde Vezha’s bestowal was not
only gained but also served as evidence that dedication and patriotism would
always be rewarded under President Mnangagwa.
“One of them, a promising young General, recently promoted,
who was looking forward to a more illustrious posting as a military attaché of
Zimbabwe to our sister republic of Tanzania, that’s Brigadier General Shadreck
Vezha. He was involved in an accident between two military vehicles in the
Battlefields area in Kwekwe.
“The party and the Government have seen it fit to recommend
to the Politburo and the Politburo duly obliged and the President assented that
Cde Brigadier General Shadreck Vezha be declared a national hero.
“We want him to serve as an example of a dedicated patriot
to the young people, girl child and boy child, that works of valour and
patriotic commitment to the Republic of Zimbabwe will always be duly
recognised,” he said.
Cde Mutsvangwa said the Politburo learnt of Cde Jadagu’s
death today just before the commencement of the extraordinary session.
He described her as a dedicated cadre whom the Politburo
had seen fit to bestow the honour of national heroine status.
“Sadly as the President was coming to deliberate on these
two male cadres, we received news that Cde Grace Tsitsi Jadagu, a long-time
cadre of the party, this one belongs to the Women’s League. She passed away and
Harare Province has seen it fit to ask that she be declared a national hero and
the President in consultation with his Politburo duly acceded to the request
from Harare Province,” said Cde Mutsvangwa.
“So Cde Gare Tsitsi Jadagu will be interred together with
the two others, so we have a triple burial at the Heroes Acre of these three
outstanding patriots after all of them have been conferred with national hero
status.
Cde Mutsvangwa said Cde Jadagu was at the forefront of
mobilising votes for Zanu-PF so that the ruling party could snatch two seats
from Muzorewa in the urban areas.
“She was one of the organisers of the 1980 elections who
managed to make Zanu-PF penetrate urban areas,” he said.
The message to confer her with the highest honour was
conveyed at her Chitungwiza residence by the party’s Treasurer General, Cde
Patrick Chinamasa, last night.
Briefing mourners, Cde Chinamasa said when the status of
Cde Jadagu was brought up at yesterday’s Extraordinary meeting, there was
unanimity that she deserved it.
Cde Chinamasa said it was agreed to bury her next Monday at
the National Heroes Acre together with two other national heroes. Herald
