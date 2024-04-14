I WILL NOT VOTE FOR MK PARTY, SAYS ZUMA'S SON

Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane says his father should not have formed the MK party. "He's my dad. I love my old man. He's my role model. I've learnt a lot from him. But People must remember his age. I don't think he should have started the MK party.

He has a few years left and he should have just enjoyed his life, taking it easy. He shouldn't be taking on this kind of stress at his age. But he likes the chase.

“I respect that even if I disagree. Will I ask my supporters to vote for the MK party? No. We differ fundamentally. But voters must make up their own minds. What ever they decide. We need change. That's the most important thing.

“People who don't vote are part of the problem. And we need solutions. Our vote is part of the solution,” he said in an interview with IOL