COUNCIL BOSS PAY AND PERKS REVEALED

Chiredzi Council, which is struggling to deliver standard services to its 300 000plus residents, is in the eye of a storm following revelations that the local authority could be pampering its bosses.
A startling report also shows that the council chairperson
received 71 stands, while several council members received upscale residential
stands for a song.
The position of town secretary in Chiredzi, according to
the contract of employment, comes with a monthly salary of US$3 484, which is
supported by a wide assortment of perks ranging from high entertainment
allowances to luxurious local and international holidays.
He also has a luxury vehicle, which he is entitled to buy
at residue book value after five years.
Kauma pockets about US$22 966 per month, which includes
allowances and other perks, according to a copy of his contract.
“The town secretary is entitled to stands allocation; one
institutional, one industrial, one commercial, one low density, one medium
density, one high density,” the contract says.
These will be given to the employee when they are available
after every five years worked and once after leaving employment.”
He also receives generous allowances for phone/internet,
refreshments, home improvements including full-time gardeners.
The town secretary is also entitled to a US$2 000 monthly
entertainment allowance and fully-funded education allowances.
“All vehicle repairs and servicing costs will be at
authorised dealers and all expenses covered by council.
“Fuel allocation of 800 litres for personal use above work
allocation of 100 litres per week,” the contract reads.
Chiredzi’s town secretary also gets up to US$2 000 per
child per term from pre-school up until tertiary/university undergraduate
level. The council also pays for examination fees, books, uniforms and
stationery.
There are a host of other allowances that accrue to the
town secretary, including US$5 000 per year for academic support for the
incumbent and generous sabbatical leave terms.
The secretary is also entitled to a round trip airfare for
him and his family, along with a two-month basic salary leave allowance to
spend while on holiday.
Kauma denied being paid a lot of money and claimed the
contract seen by the Truth Diggers was fake.
“That's fake. I am employed by the Ministry of Local
Government. There is a model of conditions of service that is standard across
councils,” he said.
“I kindly refer you to the council chairperson, otherwise
my position is that I am employed by the Ministry of Local Government and not
ratepayers.
“My mandate is to provide social services to ratepayers but
elected officials' mandate is to serve the electorate, I earn US$100.”
Efforts to get a comment from Charumbira on the issues
raised on the contract of the town secretary were futile. Standard
