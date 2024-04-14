COUNCIL BOSS PAY AND PERKS REVEALED

Chiredzi Council, which is struggling to deliver stand­ard services to its 300 000plus residents, is in the eye of a storm following revelations that the local authority could be pampering its bosses.

A startling report also shows that the council chairperson received 71 stands, while several council members received upscale residential stands for a song.

The position of town secretary in Chiredzi, according to the contract of employment, comes with a monthly salary of US$3 484, which is supported by a wide assortment of perks ranging from high entertainment allowances to luxurious local and international holidays.

He also has a luxury vehicle, which he is entitled to buy at residue book value after five years.

Kauma pockets about US$22 966 per month, which includes allowances and other perks, according to a copy of his contract.

“The town secretary is entitled to stands allocation; one institutional, one industrial, one commercial, one low density, one medium density, one high density,” the contract says.

These will be given to the employee when they are available after every five years worked and once after leaving employment.”

He also receives generous allowances for phone/internet, refreshments, home improvements including full-time gardeners.

The town secretary is also entitled to a US$2 000 monthly entertainment allowance and fully-funded education allowances.

“All vehicle repairs and servicing costs will be at authorised dealers and all expenses covered by council.

“Fuel allocation of 800 litres for personal use above work allocation of 100 litres per week,” the contract reads.

Chiredzi’s town secretary also gets up to US$2 000 per child per term from pre-school up until tertiary/university undergraduate level. The council also pays for examination fees, books, uniforms and stationery.

There are a host of other allowances that accrue to the town secretary, including US$5 000 per year for academic support for the incumbent and generous sabbatical leave terms.

The secretary is also entitled to a round trip airfare for him and his family, along with a two-month basic salary leave allowance to spend while on holiday.

Kauma denied being paid a lot of money and claimed the contract seen by the Truth Diggers was fake.

“That's fake. I am employed by the Ministry of Local Government. There is a model of conditions of service that is standard across councils,” he said.

“I kindly refer you to the council chairperson, otherwise my position is that I am employed by the Ministry of Local Government and not ratepayers.

“My mandate is to provide social services to ratepayers but elected officials' mandate is to serve the electorate, I earn US$100.”

Efforts to get a comment from Charumbira on the issues raised on the contract of the town secretary were futile. Standard