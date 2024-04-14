BROTHERS BASH COPS, FACE ATTEMPTED MURDER CHARGES

Two brothers who allegedly assaulted police officers over the arrest of their sister, are now facing charges of attempted murder.

The two brothers Allen and Obert Nyazvigo will rue their decision to take the law into their hands after they were arrested for allegedly attempting to kill police officers who wanted to arrest their sister for selling dangerous drugs.

The pair allegedly stabbed one of the police officers before using an iron bar to assault the officer.

It is alleged that the brothers went on to damage a police car. The court heard that the accused persons also pepper sprayed the complainants in an effort to bar them from arresting their sister.

The pair is facing charges of attempted murder, malicious damage to property and obstruction of justice.

They were both remanded in custody pending trial. ZBC