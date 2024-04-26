HOOKER REMANDED IN CUSTODY AFTER TEEN RAPE

A SEX WORKER has been remanded in custody after she appeared in court accused of assisting a rapist to rape her friend’s teenage sister.

Lorraine Maponga 30, was not asked to plead when she appeared before magistrate, Taurai Manuwere, charged with rape.

Prosecuting, Tambudzai Masamvi said last week, the victim, who is 13, was given US$20 by her mother for safekeeping.

She was was supposed to give it back later that day.

When the mother returned home, the child failed to give back the money and fled from home afraid of being beaten.

For the next two days, she would return home while everyone had gone to bed.

On April 19, the child didn’t come back home and slept at Maponga’s house.

Maponga returned later at night with two men and ordered the victim to comply with everything they said.

The two men allegedly ordered her to remove her clothes and told her that they had been given permission to have sexual intercourse with her by Maponga.

They all participated in a ‘foursome.’

The next morning, the child returned home and was taken to the police by her mother.

She revealed to the police that she had been raped and was taken for a mental examination.

Maponga was advised to apply for bail at the High Court because she is facing a third schedule offence. H Metro