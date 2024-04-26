I PAID LOBOLA FOR A WOMAN IMPREGNATED BY RELATIVE

A MAN has lost his wife to a relative soon after paying lobola.
King Gumbira, 23, of Guruve, took his wife Memory Makomo
for blood tests, soon after paying lobola, and learnt that she was already
pregnant.
Her uncle Jaifi Kafarawo, who is in his 30s, was reported
to be the one responsible for the pregnancy.
Jaifi then abandoned his family, took Memory and left
Guruve for Mt Darwin, where they sought refuge following the umasking of their
affair.
King told H-Metro that his in-laws refunded part of his
lobola after Memory disclosed her adulterous relationship with her uncle.
“I am yet to recover from the pain that I suffered,” said
King.
“If I had bedded her before paying lobola, I could have
been given a pregnant wife.
“She never disclosed to me that she was dating another man
besides disclosing that she was once raped by one of her sister’s husbands.
“Kwandiri ndakangoti haisimhosva yako ndinongokuda
wakadaro.
“I didn’t know that she was dating her mother’s brother.”
He added: “Her parents accepted my lobola and Memory
disappeared from home soon after lobola.
“She went to Mt Darwin during the night with her uncle and
they were tracked until Memory was forced back home.
“After she disclosed about the one who was responsible of
her pregnancy, the family refunded part of my money.
“Refunding of lobola is not enough considering the pain I
suffered, the time I wasted as well as the trust I had given to Memory.”
Uncle Jaifi is yet to return to his family. A source
disclosed that Memory is 15.
King said she told him she was 17. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment