ED, CHIVAYO WELCOME RUTO



KENYAN President Dr William Ruto has arrived at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo, ahead of him officially opening the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) on Saturday.

President Ruto’s presidential jet, Harambe One, plane touched down at 4.10PM and was welcomed President Mnangagwa.

The two Presidents took to the reading dias and thereafter, gun salutes ensued followed by the singing of the Kenyan national anthem. President Ruto was then invited to inspect the guard of honour, of which he accepted.





President Ruto completed the inspection of the guard of honour and was joined by President Mnangagwa at the reading dias and then the Zimbabwe national anthem was sung.

Thereafter, the two leaders left the reading dias and walk down the red carpet to greet dignitaries who included Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Bulawayo Judith Ncube, cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs, Zitf Compnay chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo, members of the diplomatic corps and Zanu-PF politburo members.

In a brief address, President Mnangagwa said: “I know you have been here for too long, I want to thank you for your patience. Zimbabweans and Kenyans are one people, this is why we have Zimbabweans living in Kenya.

“President Ruto is my younger brother, even if he is a President like myself. I also want you to allow him to go and rest, he is tired. Lizamuzwa ekhuuluma kusasa etrade fair.”







