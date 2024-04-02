FUEL ATTENDANTS FLEE AS ROBBERS POUNCE

THREE fuel attendants fled for their lives after armed robbers pounced on a service station and stole US$3 786.
Tatenda Masunda (34), Guylord Kwaramba (31), and Tanaka
Makurumidze (22) of Apex Service
Station, Chinhamo, along Seke Road, ran for cover.
Harare provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore
Chakanza, confirmed the case and said investigations were in progress.
“Circumstances are that on Friday, at around 2.30am, one of
the fuel attendants was asleep in his motor vehicle parked at the service
station.
“He was awakened by a banging sound, peeped through the
window and saw two men wearing face masks trying to open his door.
“He then pressed the panic button before he drove to a base
to seek assistance.
“The second fuel attendant was also asleep in his motor
vehicle, parked at the service station, when he heard the noise and drove to
the same base.”
Insp Chakanza added: “While on their way to the base, they
saw another man holding a shotgun standing under a tree.
“The third fuel attendant was asleep in the office when he
heard the noise, a door being banged.
“He escaped through another exit point and ran towards the
same base.
“The armed robbers used a bolt cutter to cut the screen
door and gained entry into the office.
“They used explosives to blow the safe and stole cash
amounting to US$3 786,” said Insp Chakanza. H Metro
