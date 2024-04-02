LOVE TRIANGLE COST ME ALMOST EVERYTHING

BEAUTY Tembeni says she lost almost everything and lived through hell when she was dragged to court on allegations of cyber bulling and harassment after she was caught up in a love triangle.
The case involved the posting of intimate pictures online.
Beauty was the sports coach at a top school in Harare when
she was accused of harassing her lover’s wife and dragged to court by Lovelyn
Zigora, the wife of her then lover Ronald Zigora.
Last week, Beauty was acquitted after the court ruled that
the State failed to prove its case.
She was acquitted after a full trial by Harare magistrate
Ruth Moyo.
The magistrate said from evidence produced in court, it
showed that Beauty and the complainant, Lovelyn Zigora, had a civil
conversation and Lovelyn was never harassed as she claimed in court.
The State produced WhatsApp conversations between the two
which showed that Beauty never bothered Lovelyn in any way.
The court said the State didn’t prove that Beauty was,
indeed, the one who leaked the pictures as there was no evidence to that
effect.
Beauty said she lost almost everything when the case
exploded and her name and photo started appearing in newspapers.
She said she had no idea that her then boyfriend, Ronald
Zigora, was married.
“I was in a relationship with Ronald Tawanda Zigora from
the 17th of September 2022 to September 2023, he promised marriage and we set a
date for 1 January 2023.
“He had told me that he was separated from his wife, but I
then discovered that he was not separated from his wife Lovelyn.
“We had a conversation with Lovelyn and she opened up to me
that she is still with Ronald and that there are four other wives.”
Beauty added: “She said if I get married, I will be the
fifth, she also highlighted to me that she was just in the marriage for the
sake of the kids.
“I was so heartbroken because I had high hopes for this man
not knowing that he is a womaniser.
“Few months later Lovelyn, through her lawyer Obey
Chitowamombe, served me with papers asking me to leave Ronald or pay US$10 000.
“I apologised to her because I was in the relationship not
knowing that he was married. She accepted the apology on a condition that I pay
US$500, I paid her and stopped seeing Zigora.”
However, the drama didn’t stop.
“Monday, 22 January 2024, fake accounts were created using
my 2022 pictures with Ronald Zigora, tagging my work place.
“I reported the matter to Highlands Police on the same day.
“Ronald was summoned to the police station, he appeared on
25 January with Lovelyn, the wife.
“The police spoke to us and Lovelyn said she was not the
one who phoned to threaten me, I then asked who did and she said it was
Rumbidzai, the other wife.
“The matter was solved but soon after I was summoned to
Malborough Police Station, accused of cyber bullying Lovelyn, from then we
started going to court.”
Tembeni said she was pained by the ordeal.
“The issue was published, my work place was tagged. It’s
good that my bosses are understanding, they politely asked me to solve my
issues and promised to renew my contract if I’m indeed innocent.
“I totally understood because working with school kids
doesn’t require a criminal record.
“I am very bitter
because of the false allegations, as a professional person, who works with
kids, I would never harass a fellow woman.” H Metro
