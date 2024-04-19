ED MUM ON CIVIL SERVANTS PLIGHT

THE plight of civil servants appears to have been ignored by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government, after he failed to commit to improving their conditions of service and salaries unless the economy improves.
Delivering his Independence Day speech in Buhera at
Murambinda B High School, Manicaland, Mnangagwa said the salaries of civil
servants would only be reviewed when there is an improvement in the economy.
The 44th Independence Day celebrations were held in
Manicaland province following the government’s decision to rotate the
commemorations across the provinces.
“The welfare of our civil servants will continue to be
reviewed in line with economic sustainability,” Mnangagwa said.
Civil servants have been unhappy over poor salaries and
constant attempts by some of them, to get redress through strikes especially
teachers, nurses and doctors have drawn the wrath of Mnangagwa’s government.
Mnangagwa told local authorities, to pull up their socks
and deliver quality service.
“The Call to Action initiative, which I launched last year,
compels all local authorities to refocus towards a people-centred development
thrust and quality service delivery.
“Poor performance from our local authorities is not
acceptable. Our people deserve to enjoy a higher quality of life anchored from
the grassroots level upwards,” Mnangagwa said.
Councils have, however, accused Mnangagwa’s government of
sabotaging them and being at the centre of their failure by presiding over a
dead economy.
Forty-four years after independence amid a collapse in the
education and health sectors, Mnangagwa told thousands gathered for the
celebrations he had improved their lot significantly.
“The overall economic outlook remains bright. Our country’s
GDP [gross domestic product] is now exceeding US$47 billion up from US$16
billion in 2018.
“This shows that we, the descendants of the Great
Munhumutapa are a resilient, focused, determined and hardworking people.
Zimbabwe is winning,” he said.
The Mnangagwa government, which recently extended a begging
bowl for US$2 billion aid to mitigate the effects of the El Niño-induced
drought, spoiled the people who attended the celebrations with 10kg packs of
mealie-meal, soft drinks and a two pieces of chicken and chips. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment