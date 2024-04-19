NO FREEBIES FOR ZANU PF BIGWIGS

ZANU PF bigwigs were left frustrated after the party denied them free fuel and accommodation for this year’s Independence Day celebrations held at Murambinda growth point in Buhera, Manicaland province.
Traditionally, central committee members of the ruling
party have enjoyed various perks during national events including complimentary
fuel and accommodation.
NewsDay gleaned a message that was sent to central
committee members from the Zanu PF national headquarters through the party’s
provincial offices before the Uhuru celebrations yesterday.
“Central committee members are advised by the national
transport department that there won’t be accommodation, fuel or bus fare
refunds.
“Those willing to attend national events shall take
advantage of the buses allocated to the province. Liaise with local district
co-ordinators for pick-up points and routes,” the message read.
However, Zanu PF director for information Farai Marapira
said there might have been a “glitch” for the bigwigs not to get fuel and
accommodation.
“The party has always looked after its leadership. As with
any programme a glitch may be here and there but not failure. We are not a
party that fails its cadres.
“All central committee members and all other members are
catered for professionally and fully,” he said.
But sources within the party told NewsDay that the decision
was made due to budgetary constraints and the need to prioritise more pressing
issues.
Zimbabwe has been grappling with economic challenges,
including hyperinflation, unemployment and a severe shortage of foreign
currency, which have strained the government’s resources.
While some see it as a necessary step towards fiscal
responsibility and accountability, others view it as a betrayal of party
loyalists who have supported Zanu PF through thick and thin.
Central committee members who spoke to NewsDay on condition
of anonymity said they felt betrayed after working hard for the party to win
elections last year.
Zanu PF leaders are known for lavish lifestyles, while the
majority of the populace wallow in poverty.
A central committee report to the 7th Zanu PF National
People’s Conference last year showed that the ruling party splurged millions of
United States dollars on cars, party regalia and improving the welfare for its
leaders.
The report stated that in 2017, before the late former
President Robert Mugabe was removed from power, the party only had 45 vehicles.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has boosted the fleet to 531 —
the largest in Zanu PF’s history.
The central committee report also revealed that the ruling
party spent ZWL$1,8 billion and over US$4,8 million from January to September
last year on staff salaries, gratuities, transport, health and allowances for
party bigwigs among other expenses.
“In 2018, the Zanu PF party acquired an additional 438 new
motor vehicles bringing the fleet size to 486,” the report read.
However, Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi revealed that
legislators were sleeping in cars because of lack of accommodation when they
attend parliamentary business.
“I rise on a point of privilege after some perennial
challenges that are facing Members of Parliament each time they come to the
House. There is a challenge in terms of accommodation. MPs get desperate to a
point where some sleep in cars and others are disturbed by the approach of some
of the hotels,” he said. Newsday
