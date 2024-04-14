MAN KILLS OVER SADZA, FLEES

A Harare man is on the run after he allegedly stabbed to death another man he accused of stealing his plate of sadza on Friday.

Brighton Nyamukapira reportedly killed Edward Goto (38) at a car park in Warren Park D, Harare.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said: “Police in Warren Park are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Nyamukapira, who is being sought in connection with a case of murder in which Edward Goto (38) died.

“The suspect accused the victim of stealing sadza before he allegedly stabbed the victim once on the neck with a sharp object at a car park in Warren Park D, Harare, on 12 April 2024.”

Separately, Asst Comm Nyathi appealed for information that may lead to the identification of a man whose decomposing body was found in Kuwadzana 5 Paddocks on Friday.

The body was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary. Sunday Mail