WIN BACK ALL URBAN CONSTITUENCIES : ED RALLIES ZANU PF

ZAZANU-PF should win back all urban constituencies in order to restore improved service delivery to the citizenry who have had to endure poor services at the hands of the divided opposition parties, President Mnangagwa has said.
In the ruling party, the President said, there must be no
room for petty jealousy and unnecessary squabbling, calling on party structures
to be at the forefront of implementing Government policies and programmes.
President Mnangagwa, who is also Zanu-PF First Secretary,
said this on Saturday while addressing the revolutionary party’s 122nd Central
Committee meeting in Harare.
“I want to congratulate you and all structures of the party
for our resounding victories in the various by-elections held since our last
meeting.
“Let’s continue to scale up mobilisation strategies and
programmes to win the hearts and minds of the people across the social,
economic and political divide,” said President Mnangagwa.
“The party has a duty to win back all the urban
constituencies and wards so that all citizens can enjoy improved service
delivery and the benefits of our Zanu-PF people-centred policies and
programmes. Unity, seamless synergies and collaboration between the party and
Government structures remain integral to accelerate our development.
“Gone are the days of silo mentalities. There is no room
for mazvake-mazvake. Our structures must always complement and be at the
forefront of implementing the policies and programmes of our Party-led
Government.”
As party leadership, said President Mnangagwa, Central
Committee members have the collective duty to be guided accordingly, ever
towing the party line.
“To do so, we must be unflinching in our adherence to the
correct Party line. Our constitution, the values of unity, patriotism, harmony,
discipline and hard honest work should be entrenched among the rank and file of
the party,” he said.
“I want to reiterate that we received a fresh mandate less
than 12 months ago. Our focus must be towards accelerating the national
development agenda. As always, we have to continue delivering on our promises.
“Petty squabbles, jealousies and misplaced sense of
entitlement will never be tolerated. We must remain solid and united in support
of our Zanu-PF policies and programmes,” he said. “It is critically important
that, as the leadership of the Party, we continue to lead from the front. Let
us be productive, right from the individual and household level, to our
villages/cells, branches, districts and provinces. Our national development
philosophy: “Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa,
libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo”, is not a mere slogan or empty words.
It is deep and a strategic philosophical call to action; a call to
productivity; and a call to hard work as we build our country towards a
prosperous future.”
The President directed party structures to convene meetings
to discuss and brainstorm over pertinent economic policies and programmes.
“Going forward, all provincial chairpersons are directed to
convene special meetings of our structures, beginning with the Provincial
Coordinating Committees, down to the cells, to discuss pertinent economic
policies, programmes and projects,” he said.
“People-centred developmental targets must be set, right
from the ward level towards growing our district, provincial and ultimately the
national GDP. Economic related departments of the party across all levels
should give active support in this regard,” he said.
Turning to climate change-induced drought, President
Mnangagwa said the Zanu-PF-led Government was equal to the challenge and no one
will starve.
“Our Government is well capable of handling this situation.
Zanu-PF successfully prosecuted a protracted 16-year armed liberation struggle;
we reclaimed our land and are making it productive against all odds,” he said.
“Together in unity, our nation mitigated the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,
we will surely manage a drought year. This is the confidence and hope that the
party leadership should instil among the membership and people of our great
nation at large,” he said.
“We have put in place measures to ensure that enough food
is available. The party should play its part in the timely identification of
those in need of assistance. Government is scaling up programmes to revitalise,
modernise and climate-proof the agriculture sector. “Resources are being
availed to accelerate the construction of dams and establishment of irrigation
infrastructure across all provinces.”
President Mnangagwa said the Presidential Borehole Drilling
Programme will continue in full force and all the 35 000 villages will have at
least one borehole and an agro-business unit per village.
“Currently, we are implementing a robust winter cropping
programme, which will see more land being put under wheat and winter maize,”
said President Mnangagwa.
He said the holding of the country’s 44th independence at
Murambinda growth point in Buhera dovetails with the Government’s devolution
and decentralisation agenda.
“As we celebrate independence, it is the duty of each and
every one of us to safeguard this Independence, sovereignty and freedom.
“A people who do not know their history are like trees
without roots. It is this recognition that has seen our Zanu-PF Government
scaling up programmes to memorialise the sacrifices of our gallant sons and
daughters, who participated in both the First and Second Chimurenga/Umvukela,”
said the President.
He said Zanu PF remains a revolutionary mass party,
ideological sound and structurally solid.
“We continue to unflinchingly focus on policies and
programmes that will transform the quality of life of our people. We are a
disciplined and patriotic party. This is reflected in the political and
socio-economic success milestones we are realising, even under the illegal and
unjust sanctions imposed on our country.
“Since 2018 we are among the top five fastest growing
economies in Africa. Our GDP grew from US$16 billion in 2018 to the current
US$47 billion, putting us well on course to realise an upper middle-income
status by 2030,” he said. Herald
