BEATRICE ACCIDENT DECLARED NATIONAL DISASTER



Government has declared the Beatrice accident which claimed 16 lives a national disaster.

This was revealed this morning by Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona during an interview with The Herald at the accident scene.

“We are saddened by this tragic incident. Government has declared this accident a national disaster. We wish the injured a speedy recovery and we also send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,” said Minister Mhona.

The fatal accident occurred on Friday at around 4 pm when a haulage truck travelling towards Harare had a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter at the 52 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

As a result, 16 people died.

Investigations by the police have revealed that the deceased were members of the Angels Family Apostolic Church who were travelling to the Makumimavi shrine in Chivhu. Herald