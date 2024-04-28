BEATRICE ACCIDENT DECLARED NATIONAL DISASTER

Government has declared the Beatrice accident which claimed 16 lives a national disaster.
This was revealed this morning by Transport and
Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona during an interview with The
Herald at the accident scene.
“We are saddened by this tragic incident. Government has
declared this accident a national disaster. We wish the injured a speedy
recovery and we also send our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families,”
said Minister Mhona.
The fatal accident occurred on Friday at around 4 pm when a
haulage truck travelling towards Harare had a head-on collision with a Mercedes
Benz Sprinter at the 52 km peg along the Harare-Masvingo highway.
As a result, 16 people died.
Investigations by the police have revealed that the
deceased were members of the Angels Family Apostolic Church who were travelling
to the Makumimavi shrine in Chivhu. Herald
